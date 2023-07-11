Thalapathy Vijay Wraps Up Leo Shooting, Lokesh Kanagaraj Makes Official Announcement

Actor Thalapathy Vijay has finished filming his upcoming Tamil film, Leo. This project reunites Vijay with director Lokesh Kanagaraj after their successful collaboration in the 2021 blockbuster Master. Kanagaraj announced the completion of Vijay’s portion on Twitter, expressing gratitude for another special outing.

With only a few days of shooting remaining, Thalapathy Vijay has successfully completed his portions for the film. The director shared this exciting update along with a picture from the shooting sets. In the photo, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay can be seen holding handcuffs and exchanging intense gazes with each other. It appears to be a powerful and captivating moment captured on set.

Previously, they released a movie poster and the first song, Naa Ready, to celebrate Vijay’s 49th birthday. Vijay’s fans have expressed their love for the tune of this highly anticipated track. One follower praised Thalapathy Vijay’s songs, noting the perfect combination of captivating melodies and impactful lyrics. Fans acknowledged Vijay’s ability to enthral his audience with his energetic performances and catchy music. The anticipation for the song seems to be high among Vijay’s dedicated fan base.

Trisha Krishnan, known for her previous collaborations with Vijay in Tamil hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi, joins the actor in the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt makes his Tamil debut with Leo. The film also features Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon in prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander, who previously composed music for successful Vijay films like Kaththi, Master and Beast, is handling the soundtrack for the movie, which is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.