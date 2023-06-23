Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday Inspires Fans in Puducherry to Give Back To The Community

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 49th birthday yesterday. On this joyous occasion, his fans decided to honor him. The actor has a dedicated fan club that actively works for the social welfare of underprivileged people. Recently, the President of Vijay Fan Club, along with its members, distributed food to more than 500 people in the Karuvadikuppam area of Puducherry. They offered fruits such as muskmelon and watermelon, as well as fresh juice. But that’s not all. In the Kottakuppam Government School located in the Viluppuram district of Puducherry, necessary equipment was donated to the school. Notebooks and various writing materials were also provided to the students. Fans also decided to donate fans, clocks, and speaker boxes to the government educational institute.

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans took it upon themselves to mark the special occasion due to his immense popularity. They organized numerous gatherings and celebrations to pay tribute to the actor in their own unique way. In Thiruparankundram, Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy’s fans decided to celebrate his birthday in a distinctive manner. They expressed their appreciation for food delivery executives by offering 49 delivery valets free petrol worth Rs 220, along with tasty chicken biryani. The fans believed that this generous gesture would assist the food delivery staff.

To the delight of his fandom, the first poster of his upcoming film Leo was also shared on his birthday. The makers of Leo unveiled the poster and extended their wishes to the star. The movie’s director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, wrote, “Leo’s first look is here! Happy Birthday Vijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again! Have a blast! Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay."

Sanjay Dutt, Vijay’s co-star in Leo, took the opportunity to wish the star as well. He wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to brother Vijay! Looking forward to the release of Leo and wishing you a year filled with success and happiness!"

Director Atlee, who has worked with Vijay in Theri, Meral and Bigil, wrote, “Leo, wish you many more happy returns of the day anna. Love you to the moon and back."

Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has collaborated with Vijay in superhits such as Katthi, Master, Beast and in the upcoming film Leo, tweeted, “Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir."