Thalapathy Vijay's Daughter Divya Sasha's Dance Performance Takes Internet By Storm

Thalapathy Vijay, an iconic figure in the Tamil film industry, needs no formal introduction. His reputation as a top actor precedes him, and currently, all eyes are on his upcoming action thriller film, Leo. Beyond his cinematic persona, Vijay’s personal life includes two children—Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. While his elder son Jason is reported to have a flair for acting and coordination, actively engaging in recordings and short movies, his younger daughter Divya Sasha, who starred alongside her father in the film Theri, is pursuing a career in singing, having undergone training for it.

Recently, an old video clip of Divya Sasha dancing at a wedding event surfaced online and swiftly went viral. In the clip, the young girl is seen wearing a peach-coloured sleeveless top paired with matching sharara pants, enthusiastically dancing alongside family members. Thalapathy Vijay, clad in an all-black outfit, is captured enjoying his daughter’s performance with undivided attention.

Sasha’s talents extend beyond dance and music; she also excels in sports. She is a student at the American International School Chennai (AISC) and is part of the school’s badminton team. The team’s recent achievement in a tournament, securing a top-three position, was proudly displayed on the school’s Facebook page. Sasha’s skill in badminton is reportedly noteworthy.