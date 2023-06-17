Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Update: First Song, Naa Ready, To Release On Actor’s Birthday

Thalapathy Vijay will be giving his fans a lovely surprise on his birthday, on June 22. The first single from his upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be unveiled on that day. The filmmaker has revealed the poster for the soon-to-be-out groovy single, titled Naa Ready. To say the least, the poster indicates that the song will become the next Tollywood party anthem. Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed the details of the first single from Leo through a tweet. He also dropped a poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay. “First Single Naa Ready on Thalapathy Vijay Anna’s Birthday," read the tweet.

In the poster, Thalapathy Vijay exudes a strong, gangster-like vibe. The Tollywood superstar looks dashing in an all-black ensemble, sporting a stylish hairstyle and beard. He sported a rugger avatar in the poster, while a cloud of smoke rose from behind him.

Earlier, rumours were stated that the director had planned a teaser video featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan. But it seems those reports were inaccurate as the director nor the makers of Leo released the teaser yet.