Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay To Make Directorial Debut With Dhruv Vikram-starrer

In an exciting development, Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his directorial debut with a Tamil film. The announcement made by Lyca Productions on Monday left the audience and fans of the superstar excited. The production house, to announce the same, shared a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the picture, Subaskaran Allirajah (Lyca Productions owner) can be seen handing over a few papers to Jason Sanjay.

Jason Sanjay, in an interview, opened up about his debut film. He said, “It is a matter of pride for me that my first film to be directed by a prestigious production company like Lyca Productions. The production house is a place to nurture talent and create opportunities for new directors. I am very happy that they liked my story. Similarly, I have been given full freedom to act with creative freedom."

He added, “We are currently in talks with rising stars and technicians in the film industry. I am thankful to Subhaskaran sir for this opportunity. It has created great excitement and a great responsibility for me. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Tamil Kumaran, who has been a great support in realizing my dream of becoming a director."

Reportedly, the debut film of Jason will be made on a decent budget. Speculations are rife that Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram and filmmaker S Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar will be seen playing lead roles in his film. Legendary musician AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen will be contributing to the film’s music and background score.