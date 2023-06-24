Thandatti To Asvins, Tamil Films That Released In Theatres On June 23

Some of the most exciting Tamil films premiered in theatres on June 23. The Tamil film industry has always produced content that becomes popular among the masses. Film enthusiasts are eager to spend their weekends in theatres watching these highly anticipated films. Here’s a list of films that were released in theatres this Friday:

Thandatti: Thandatti was released in theatres on June 23. It is a comedy film directed by Ram Sangaiah. The project is produced by Prince Pictures, which has previously produced Singham 2, Sardaar, Run Baby Run, etc. The film stars Pasupathi and Vivek Prasanna. Earlier, the trailer for the film was released, and it received a great response from the audience.

Asvins: Asvins is helmed by Tarun Teja. The film is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. It stars Vasanth Ravi as the lead, who rose to fame with Taramani. Apart from him, the film also has Vimala Raman, Udayaraj, Saraswathi Menon, Muralidaran, and others in prominent roles.

Regina: Regina is a Tamil crime thriller film written and directed by Domin Dsilva. Sunaina and Ananth Nag starred in the lead roles, along with Nivas Adithan, Boxer Deena, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Gajaraj, and others in supporting roles. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi on June 23.

Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku: After Taanakkaran and Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vikram Prabhu is back with another action-romance film, Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku. The film is directed and produced by Karthik Adwait. It also has Vani Bhojan, Dhananjay, Vivek Prasanna, and others in important roles. Fans were delighted to see the trailer and were eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres.