'Thank You For Being In My Life': Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Note For Wife Maanayata Dutt

Actress Maanayata Dutt, the wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is celebrating her 45th birthday today. Born as Dilnawaz Shaikh in Mumbai, she spent most of her time in Dubai before returning to Mumbai and venturing into the film industry. Despite appearing in a limited number of movies, she gained recognition for her dance number Alhad Mast Jawani Bemisaal. Interestingly, Maanayata has changed her name thrice throughout her journey in showbiz.

Before her marriage to Sanjay Dutt, when she entered the film industry, she changed her name to Sara Khan. She featured in Prakash Jha’s movie Gangajal, alongside Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, and Bipasha Basu.

Despite the name switch, Maanayata appeared in only a handful of movies, mostly low-budget productions like Lovers Like Us. It was reported that Sanjay Dutt had bought the rights to this movie for Rs 20 lakh.

Rumours suggest that Maanayata met Sanjay Dutt through film producer Nitin Manmohan and used to cook food for him on his film sets. Gradually, their relationship blossomed, and they fell in love. In 2008, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in Goa following Hindu customs. This marked Sanjay Dutt’s third marriage and allegedly Maanayata’s second.

On the occasion of her birthday, Sanjay Dutt, being a doting husband, posted a loving video on social media to wish her a happy birthday. The video featured various snapshots of the couple from events, vacations, and a few solo photos of Maanayata. In his heartfelt note, Sanjay thanked his wife for being his support, strength, and the mother of their two beautiful children.