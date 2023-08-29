The Archies Release Date Out: Suhana and Khushi Pose With Cast On Road To Make Announcement; Watch

Excitement level has increased as the much-anticipated release date of The Archies is announced today. The film will be releasing on December 7 on Netflix. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will be making their acting debut. Suhana Khan also took to her Instagram handle and shared the news. She also shared a video in which the lead actors were seen posing next to a live billboard on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway.

Suhana Khan wrote, “The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th!!#100DaysToGo @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @tigerbabyofficial @ArchieComics @graphicindia @netflix_in @TheArchiesOnNetflix @dotandthesyllables #AgastyaNanda @khushi05k @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda @angaddevsingh_ @kartikshah14." As soon as she shared the video, many celebrities along with fans dropped wishes. Navya Nanda wrote, “Yayyy". Shweta Bachchan dropped clap emojis.

Earlier, Zoya Akhtar had reacted to a weet which called the cast of The Archies as ‘white people’. In an interview with Mid-day, Zoya was asked about the same. She asked, “Why do you think that? They’re all Indian. This is kind of reverse (racism). Are you saying fair Indians are not Indians? How do we define what an Indian looks like?." She explained, “It could be Hrithik Roshan, it could be Mr. Rajinikanth, it could be Diljit Dosanjh, it could be Mary Kom. That’s the beauty of India. There are a lot of Indians that are light-skinned."