The Archies Teaser Out: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Take Us Back To The Good Ol' Days

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ is one of the most anticipated web series that the audience is excitedly looking forward to. The series will be based on the comics of the same name and the director is adapting the story to fit Indian sensibilities. With the series release, star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut. While fans are excited ever since the first teaser was dropped, makers have unveiled another trailer amping up the excitement further.

The new teaser has all the Wes Anderson vibes to it since it captured the ethos of a fictional hilly town In India called Riverdale. The story will be set in 1964 as the viewers are sucked into the world of rock & roll, pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love and heartbreaks. One gets to see the glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and the rest of the cast dancing and enjoying each other’s company with a peppy number in the background. Suhana Khan shared the trailer on her timeline with the caption, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies ♥️".

Her post received a ton of love from the celebs of Bollywood. Navya Nanda wrote, “Wooooo(with red heart emojis)". Seema Sajdeh wrote, “Like love love it ❤️❤️". Koel Purie wrote,"What’s not to LOVE about this❤️". Bhavana Panday commented, “Love !!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️". Elli Avram commented, “Awesome❤️".Karan Johar wrote, “Loveeeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". Rysa Panday said, “`ow!! love this “.

On Sunday, Archies Netflix Instagram handle posted an update with a twist that incorporated a famous line from Pathaan. While the image shared on their timeline had ‘Welcome to Riverdale’ imprinted all over it in English and Hindi, it was the caption that tickled the fancies of the netizens. It read, “BRB, kursi ki, aur humari peti baandh rahein hai to go to Riverdale! Grab some Pop Tates’ shakes and burgers and get ready to meet #TheArchies gang, coming soon to @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

The first teaser of The Archies was released last year and it received mixed reactions. While some were pleasantly intrigued by the Indian adaptation of the comic, others were quite conflicted as they found it not-so-relatable and Western in the context of the Indian milieu. Now, the director has come forward to quash such speculations.

In a conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, the Zindagi Na Milega Dobara director had shared, “We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."