The Bittersweet Goodbye: Rajesh Khanna's Farewell From His Friend Manoj Kumar's Film

Rajesh Khanna, Bollywood’s first superstar, was initially cast in Manoj Kumar’s iconic film Upkar. However, circumstances compelled him to part ways from the project, leaving him emotionally stirred. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this unexpected exit, which left a lasting impact on the talented actor.

Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Khanna shared a longstanding friendship, with Kumar witnessing Khanna’s remarkable journey in the film industry. When a group of producers called United signed Rajesh Khanna, Manoj Kumar, seeking fresh collaborations, was introduced to him by his assistant. Their bond quickly developed, resembling that of family, and they embarked on the journey of creating Upkar with Khanna as part of the cast.

One day, amid preparations to shoot the memorable song Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle, the duo found themselves at Raj Kapoor Studios, commencing the recording session from 9 PM until 4 AM. However, tragedy struck when Rajesh Khanna approached Manoj Kumar with a mix of anger and tears in his eyes. Eager to understand the cause, Kumar inquired about the matter, to which Khanna revealed that he had engaged in a heated exchange with the producers.