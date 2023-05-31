The Boogeyman's Rob Savage Reveals 'Most Terrifying' Paranormal Experience: 'We Did Seance And...' | Exclusive

Director Rob Savage has mostly worked in the horror space. He shot to fame during the lockdown when he released his Zoom-based horror film Host. The film revolved around a few friends hosting a Zoom call and calling out for spirits. The film received much praise from horror-movie lovers. He followed it up with yet another horror film, Dashcam, in 2021. With Rob Savage now returning with The Boogeyman, News18 caught up with him and asked him if he has experienced a paranormal activity.

The British filmmaker remembered one experience vividly and much like his film Host, this too happened over a Zoom call. “While making Host, this is the only time I can think of when I have (experienced) something that I can’t explain. Host (revolves around) a bunch of people doing a seance on Zoom. I and the cast also did a seance on Zoom to prepare for it. So I got a medium to come over and we did the whole thing," Rob recalled.

“We went around one by one on our Zoom screens saying, ‘If you’re here, give me a sign.’ The moment I called that out to the room, the cupboard doors behind me slammed shut, like somebody angrily slammed them shut. Afterward, I kind of rationalised it, maybe I left the window open but in that moment, it was the most terrifying thing," the director said.

With The Boogeyman, Rob Savage is adding his own twist to Stephen King’s iconic short story of the same name. The film revolves around a little girl who feels that there is a monster in her closet but no one is ready to believe her. However, a series of paranormal events forces the family to pay attention.

While this would mark Rob’s third horror film in the last four years set in international locations, we asked him if he would be interested to establish a story based in India. Not only did Rob admit that he would be open to the idea but also confessed he has watched an Indian horror film. “I think there is so much fertile ground to explore there. There are some Indian horror movies that I have seen and really loved, I can’t remember the names. One from a few years ago, there is a person who discovers an underground chamber… It was brilliant anyway," he said.

20th Century Studios India releases ‘The Boogeyman’ on June 2, 2023.