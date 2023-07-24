The Childe: Kim Seon Ho Starrer Gets India Release Date, South Korean Film Drops Intense Trailer

It is official, South Korean film The Childe is releasing in India next month. The film marks Kim Seon-ho’s comeback to the screen after the hit 2021 K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. The Childe is also Kim Seon-ho’s first film of his career. The actor stars along Kang Tae-joo, who is making his film debut, along with Kim Kang-woo, and Go Ara. The film is directed by Park Hoon-jung. While the film was already released in South Korea, it is set to release in India on August 4.

The news was confirmed by PVR’s official handle on Monday evening. “Amidst the chaos and madness, join Marco as he confronts the shocking truth! Introducing the trailer for the upcoming Korean movie #TheChilde. Releasing in cinemas on 4th August! @_PVRCinemas #PVRINOXPictures #PVRINOX #KimSeonHo #KangTaeJu #KimKangWoo #GoAra," the tweet read.

Apart from the release date, the Twitter handle also shared the trailer, giving fans a glimpse at the intense drama.