The Continental From the World of John Wick: First Look of Winston Scott, Colin Woodell and Others Out

The first look of the characters and cast behind the John Wick prequel series The Continental was released on Tuesday, July 18.

To celebrate this first look, award-winning illustrator Yuko Shimizu treats fan to a special piece of fan art. “I’m a huge John Wick fan so being approached by Prime Video to collaborate on this project was truly an exciting opportunity. The Continental Hotel is such a vital part of the John Wick franchise, and so with this art I really wanted to showcase it as the main character of the story, as the show does so brilliantly and to hint at what’s to come for audiences. There’s danger, there’s intrigue, there’s drama – all things waiting for viewers to discover as they cross through The Continental’s doors and watch Winston’s origin story unfold," he said.

The three-part series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins, which is the centrepiece of the John Wick universe. The show will be seen through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne.

Advertisement

Colin Woodell steps into Ian McShane’s shoes to play young Winston, while newcomer Ayomide Adegun takes up the mantle of Charon from the late Lance Reddick. The series also stars Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, and Hubert Point-Du Jour.

Meet the cast of The Continental:

WINSTON SCOTT

Played by: Colin Woodell

Who is Winston Scott? Handsome, smart, cool, and collected, Winston is a savvy businessman who thinks outside the box. After a traumatic event put him in the crosshairs of the law, Winston was working as a successful businessman in London, when an underworld kingpin from his past, Cormac, sends him on a quest to find his estranged brother, Frankie.

Advertisement

CHARON:

Played by: Ayomide Adegun

When we meet young Charon, he is a trusted assistant to Cormac. Over the course of the event series, Charon’s loyalties will be tested and he’ll need to pick between his protector and a potential found family.

Advertisement

CORMAC:

Played by: Mel Gibson

Advertisement

An intimidating force, ruthless, brutal, yet capable of charm, Cormac is a New York City kingpin who is the current manager at The Continental Hotel. Cormac has a history with Winston and Frankie Scott, and when Frankie steals something of immense value to Cormac’s superiors, Cormac drags Winston back into the criminal underworld. We’ll follow Cormac as his desperation mounts and his lunacy and anger boil over.

Advertisement

KD and MAYHEW

Played by: Mishel Prada and Jeremy Bobb

KD is a detective in the NYPD with no patience for the corruption that riddles the force. Determined to uncover the criminal goings-on in the city, fuelled by a personal agenda of her own, KD will stumble into the world of The Continental and ultimately come face to face with a ghost from her past.

Mayhew is also an NYPD detective and KD’s superior, though there is more to their relationship than meets the eye. Married with kids, Mayhew has a soft spot for KD, and warns her in no uncertain terms to stay away from The Continental Hotel.

FRANKIE and YEN

Played by: Ben Robson and Nhung Kate

Frankie is Winston’s older brother and a natural-born killer. While Winston became a successful London businessman, Frankie enlisted in the army and was sent to Vietnam. Upon returning stateside, Frankie becomes one of Cormac’s most trusted men, before stealing a priceless object from the heart of The Continental Hotel, setting in motion a plot that will reunite him with his brother Winston. Little does Frankie know that his act of defiance will alter the power balance of The Continental Hotel for years to come.

LOU and MILES

Played by: Jessica Allain and Hubert Point-Du Jour

Smart and fearless, Lou is an expert martial artist who runs the dojo that her father left to her and her brother, Miles. Unfortunately, the dojo is a money pit, and Lou must reluctantly agree to work with her brother in his dangerous gun-running ring. Ever the pacifist, Lou refuses to use guns, but that creed will be put to the test.