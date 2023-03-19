The Crown has been a favorite among its fans as it gives them a sneak peek into the lives of The Royals of London. Ever since Season 5 premiered on Netflix, fans have been waiting on updates on the show’s sixth and final season, which will reportedly also chronicle the origin of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship. And recently, we got our hands on a glimpse of Ed McVay and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal couple.

The actors were captured filming a scene on March 17 that seems to be set around a potential meet-cute situation. In the pic, Meg’s Kate is seen dressed in casual attire as she holds a book in her hand, and supports the backpack from the other as she walks away. On the other hand, McVay is seen seated dressed in denim, and a couple of layers, topped it with a blue jacket as he looks at Kate.

Take a look at the pic here:

The first look of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton in the Netflix series that is currently filming Season appears to recreate their first meeting at St Andrews school in Scotland sometime in 2001, reported British Vogue. The two started dating in 2003.

The relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been captured by tabloids from their early years. They were engaged in November 2010 and then got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. They have three children together: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

Meanwhile, Season 5 of The Crown ended in 1997, as Princess Diana is invited to holiday in St Tropez with Mohamed Al-Fayed. Season 6 is set to follow the succeeding years in the run-up to Princess Diana’s death, alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.

Interestingly, the final season of The Crown began production in September 2022 and is eyeing for a release date sometime around later this year or early next year, although no final date of release has been announced. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip are all set to return for Season 6. Elizabeth Debicki will also reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales for this season.

