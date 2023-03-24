The Elephant Whisperers’ Couple Bomman And Bellie Didn't Expect 'Things To Turn This Way' After Oscars Win

After the massive Oscars victory, Netflix hosted a felicitation event for the South Indian couple, Bellie and Bomman who helped raise an orphan elephant in The Elephant Whisperers. With baby elephant Raghu at the heart of this documentary by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the short film illustrates an astonishingly deep and unlikely parental bond between the animal and his human caregiver. It showcases a unique yet tender family dynamic in the midst of an Indian forest reserve to highlight poignant issues including shrinking animal habits, climate change, and the misunderstood perception of the wild.

Now, that their story is at the center of attention making the right noise to generate awareness, the human caregivers of the wildlife animals couldn’t be happier. In a felicitation event, the Oscars were passed to the real heroes of the story, wherein Bomman also thanked each and every person who participated in the creation which almost seems like a dream to them. During the event, Bomman explained he never imagined for things to turn out this way.

“We didn’t expect for things to turn out the way it did. For everything. Kartiki madam. They’re the reason behind all of this. We raised the baby elephant and this has now come out as a documentary. We’re very happy about it," he said while holding the Oscar trophy in the presence of the short film creators Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. Take a look at it here:

This came just hours after Gonsalves also shared a photograph of the South Indian couple holding the golden Academy trophy with bright smiles on their faces. While sharing the post on Instagram, the director revealed it was almost after four months since she got reunited with Bellie and Bomman. “It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Gonsalves has also procured a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin. Besides this, the government has also announced several similar prices for all the caregivers at the forest reserve along with the promise of providing them with better facilities to keep up their diligent effort of saving wildlife.

The caregivers in the Oscar-winning documentary belong to the indigenous Kattunayakan tribe. The community’s culture and lifestyle have been historically intertwined with wildlife which serves as a great demonstration of a careful balance between humans and animals.

