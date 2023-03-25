The Elephant Whisperers Couple Gets Warm Welcome, Special Announcement on Their Flight; Video Goes Viral

Following the ground-breaking success of the short documentary The Elephant Whisperers at the Oscars, there has been a flood of congratulatory messages for both the filmmakers and the central figures of the documentary, Bomman and Bellie. Recently, a touching video has been circulating on the internet, which depicts an IndiGo pilot giving a huge shoutout to the main characters during their journey to Ooty. This touching tale has been captured and shared by an IAS officer Supriya Sahu.

The video shows a pilot paying tribute to Bomman and Bellie during a flight by making an announcement. The pilot announces that the Elephant Whisperers team is on board with them and requests a round of applause in their honour. The passengers cheer and clap as the couple stands up and expresses their gratitude by joining hands. Some passengers also capture the moment on their phones by recording videos. Nice gesture IndiGo6E," the caption read along with the hashtags “The Elephants Whisperers," “TN Forest," and “Bomman and Bellie."

Watch the video below:

As soon as the video was shared online, the airline responded, “Flying with the team was a delightful experience. Congratulations to the complete cast and crew of The Elephant Whisperers on their well-deserved Oscars win. Thank you for sharing this with us, Ma’am."

Apart from that, several other social media users were delighted upon seeing the video. One of the users wrote, “I feel so happy for these two simple friends of wildlife. I hope more elephants are able to receive care and love from them." Another user wrote, “Wonderful gesture by Indigo and this is what my country is all about… proud of you both couples." A third user wrote, “Delighted to see the recognition that Bomman and Bellie are getting. They truly deserve all the accolades."

Recently, a picture of Bomman and Bellie, joyfully smiling while holding the Oscar, went viral across various social media platforms. In the photo, the duo is seen holding tight onto the award and flashing their smiles for the camera, which is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars this year. The film revolves around a pair who have developed a unique connection with two baby elephants named Raghu and Ammu, who was left without a family. The documentary is streaming on OTT giant, Netflix.

