The Fast And The Furious Star Jordana Brewster Planning 'Special' First Anniversary Gift For Husband

Jordana Brewster, known for her role in The Fast & Furious franchise, has been quite private about her personal life. Yet, her marriage to ValueAct CEO Mason Morfit in 2022 caught everyone’s attention. The duo will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in a month and Jordana recently hinted at planning something special for her husband during a chat with People. While keeping the details under wraps, the actress hinted at planning something special for her husband. However, the actress stated that she will be travelling with Mason to the place where they celebrated their honeymoon.

While appearing at, This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles, she said, “I’m working on a really special gift, which of course I won’t divulge. Hopefully, he won’t be disappointed."

Advertisement

Jordana Brewster further disclosed that she and Mason Morfit are planning to journey to a location that holds a special place in their hearts for their anniversary celebration. She shared, “We are going back to the spot where we had our honeymoon."

The actress expressed that the happiness they experienced during their first honeymoon continues to radiate in their relationship. She said, “It feels as great as the day we got married. And it also feels like it went by in a second, and that we’ve also accomplished so much in a year."

The couple was first linked together in July 2020 when the two were photographed holding hands. However, Jordana Brewster later opened up in a June 2021 essay for Glamour that she and Mason Morfit had actually crossed paths four years earlier, while they were married to their respective partners.

Reportedly, Jordana Brewster made the decision to meet Mason Morfit just four days after finalizing her divorce from Andrew Form, with whom she shares two sons, 7 years old, Rowan and Julian, 9. After a 13 year long marriage, Jordana and Andrew decided to part ways due to undisclosed reason.