The Film That Gave Amitabh Bachchan The Angry Young Man Tag

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the finest stars that the Indian film industry has ever produced. He began his film career with Saat Hindustani in the year 1969 and gained recognition as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s famed movie Anand (1971). Reportedly, the actor was delivering flops in a row and was about to quit when Zanjeer happened.

Writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are credited to give Amitabh Bachchan a second chance at fame creating an angry young man avatar in the Hindi cinema in 1973. Prakash Mehra’s intense action movie Zanjeer established the actor as a rising star. His portrayal of the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna was immensely loved by the audience. In fact, in many movies, he played the character of Vijay, owing to the recognition from this movie.

Zanjeer came to be known as the turning point for the Deewar actor which catapulted him to stardom. The movie, surprisingly, was made on a low budget but became commercially successful. Reportedly, the movie was made with a budget of Rs 90 lakh. But after its release, it proved to be a major hit and had an excellent run at the box office. It collected more than 17 crore.