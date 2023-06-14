The Flash Review: Ezra Miller Stars In An Entertaining Superhero Movie Laced With Best Surprises

[This review contains minor spoilers]

We’ve seen Marvel Cinematic Universe enter the multiverse in various movies, and every superhero fanatic would agree that it’s always a bold move to even attempt films that explore the different versions of multiverse. And with The Flash, DC has finally arrived, and how! The Andy Muschietti film, has aced it for DC Comics with action, compelling storytelling and even a dash of nostalgia with multiple superhero appearances that will surely make fans go bonkers at cinemas.

The movie revolves around Ezra Miller trying to cope with the loss of his mother and the arrest of his father who is facing charges of her murder. However, when The Flash figures how he can travel back in time through multiverse, he decides to change a few things in his past and hopes to have his parents back. But as we know, if you use time travel in multiverse, some things are bound to go wrong, and so it does. Miller goes back in time to a point where he lands in a parallel universe where his dual character is 18, and is yet to receive the lightning powers that makes him the Flash.

Things take a complete U-turn when a massive lightning strikes and the original Flash loses his power, whereas the 18-year-old Barry gains his powers. With great powers come great enemies, too! In this parallel universe, Flash sees the wrath of supervillain, General Zod, who was once defeated by Superman. So, in order to defeat General Zod, Flash has to find The Batman and the Superman in this parallel universe. And this is where things get nostalgic and interesting. The legendary Michael Keaton returns as the Batman, but this universe has a Supergirl, which is played by Sasha Calle.