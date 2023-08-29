Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
The Freelancer: Mohit Raina On Playing A Character Dealing With The Loss of A Child: 'It's Traumatising' | Exclusive

Mohit Raina will soon be seen in The Freelancer.
Mohit Raina will soon be seen in The Freelancer.

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 14:10 IST

Mohit Raina opens up on shooting for The Freelancer. The show releases on September 1.

Mohit Raina will soon be seen in one-of-a-kind thriller The Freelancer. The series is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. Set to release on September 1, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar, The Freelancer also stars Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi.

The Freelancer is packaged with elements of action and thrill. While shooting for one the scenes, our beloved Freelancer aka Mohit Raina injured himself on the sets. The actor left no stone unturned and continued to shoot. Talking about his experience, Mohit Raina said, “Well every script comes with its own challenges, so did The Freelancer. Portraying someone who has lost a child can be very traumatizing. I tried to come out of the situation as soon as I heard cut. It can take a toll on you."

    • Meanwhile on the personal front, Mohit Raina recently became a proud parent to a baby girl along with his wife Aditi Chandra. Speaking exclusively with News18, he shared, “I am so happy that I made a conscious decision to take a break and spend time with my child. Children go quickly and I didn’t want to miss out on these small moments and milestones of her. Honestly, there came a time when I questioned my decision of taking a break but now when I look back, I am happy that I did it. These moments are never going to come back. Things have changed a lot. She is the center of all the decisions that we take now. As parents, we are more responsible and I believe this is the most beautiful phase of my life."

    Mohit Raina’s ‘The Freelancer’ will be releasing on September 1, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

    first published: August 29, 2023, 14:10 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 14:10 IST
