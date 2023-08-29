The Freelancer: Mohit Raina On Playing A Character Dealing With The Loss of A Child: ‘It's Traumatising’ | Exclusive

Mohit Raina will soon be seen in one-of-a-kind thriller The Freelancer. The series is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. Set to release on September 1, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar, The Freelancer also stars Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi.

The Freelancer is packaged with elements of action and thrill. While shooting for one the scenes, our beloved Freelancer aka Mohit Raina injured himself on the sets. The actor left no stone unturned and continued to shoot. Talking about his experience, Mohit Raina said, “Well every script comes with its own challenges, so did The Freelancer. Portraying someone who has lost a child can be very traumatizing. I tried to come out of the situation as soon as I heard cut. It can take a toll on you."