The Idol episode 2 premiered on Sunday (Monday IST) and it has dropped a twist no one expected. Warning: Spoilers ahead: The second episode of controversial HBO show not only put The Weeknd, aka Abel Makkonen Tesfay, and Lily Rose-Depp in the spotlight but also revealed that BLACKPINK singer Jennie is not merely a supporting star in the series. The new episode revealed that though she is a struggling artist and a background artist in the series, she is also the villain of the series.

The Korean singer, who marks her acting debut with The Idol, plays the role of Dyanne and was introduced as a close friend of Jocelyn (played by Lily Rose-Depp). However, her motives were cleared in the second episode, revealing that she befriended Jocelyn because of Tedros (The Weeknd). If the twist wasn’t enough, fans were surprised to see Jennie deliver some bold lines. One of which was, “Is she (Jocelyn) a better f*ck than me?"

Fans were taken aback by the twist and her bold avatar.