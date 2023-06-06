The Idol Release: SEX Scenes, Nudity In Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd Series Censored In India?

The Idol premiered its first episode on Sunday, June 4, (Monday, June 5 in India) and it has caused quite the stir. As the trailer had already revealed, The Idol was bound to be a scandalous show about a music artist and the dark alleys she ventures into. The new series stars The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp in the lead while BLACKPINK member Jennie makes her acting debut. The first episode already gave a hint of how bold the upcoming episodes are going to be.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead The first episode opened with viewers meeting Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp), a singer who is battling mental health issues while ensuring her public image is not affected. She is under immense pressure to make an impressive comeback. While her team is busy maintaining her stardom, she bumps into a club owner named Tedros (The Weeknd) and sparks fly. Soon enough, Jocelyn and Tedros are seen getting intimate with each other.

Advertisement

While the premiere of the episode had me believing that it could face censorship in India, it seems like the series is so far streaming sans any kind of censored content. The first episode was released on Jio Cinema in India. At the time of reporting, not only were the dialogues with the abuses not been beeped out but the semi-nude scenes featuring Lily and the steamy scenes featuring Lily and The Weeknd have not been blurred (yet). The subtitles also feature all lines, with no cuts and censoring so far.