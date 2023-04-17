The Kapil Sharma Show Helped Me Cope With Cancer: Mahima Chaudhary

Mahima Chaudhary may have been away from the limelight for a long time but she used to rule hearts from the late 90s to the mid-2000s. She had a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the hit film Pardes and followed it up with hits like Daag: The Fire and Lajja. However, soon we got to see her less in films and with the new wave of actresses that came through in the 2000s like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta, Mahima was not seen on big screens often.

Her personal life has been traumatic since she has battled cancer for some years now and is finally cancer free. She opened up about her stint with cancer in a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress graced the show along with actress Manisha Koirala.

Advertisement

Mahima credited Kapil Sharma as having helped her through her worst phase when she was battling cancer. She said that The Kapil Sharma Show kept her going and not losing hope. Mahima said, “Kapil, you are the reason for my good health. I was diagnosed with cancer some time ago, so I just wanted to watch comedy shows, so that I could forget everything and be happy. And the joy I wanted, came from watching your show."

Mahima also talked about her struggle with cancer in an interview with Instant Bollywood while she was present at the launch of Anupam Kher’s recent movie Uunchai. On being complimented for handling her diagnosis, she remarked, “I lacked bravery. I wasn’t as brave as I appeared to be. I continue to be inspired by those around me, and everyone should."

It is noteworthy that Manisha Koirala has also been a cancer survivor and has spoken out about her battle on many occasions.

Mahima Chaudhary is making a comeback to the big screen this year with Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here