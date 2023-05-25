The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air In July, New Season Likely In October? Know Here

Reports claiming The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air soon has been making headlines for a long time now. While nothing has been officially announced as of now, a new report has now claimed that the comedian is likely to shoot the last episode of his show in mid-June.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma will shoot the wrap-up episode of his comedy show in mid-June which is likely to air in the month of July. Reportedly, Kapil will be going on the US tour with his team.

“In July and August, Kapil Sharma with his colleagues from the show will be on an international tour. In July, they will be in the US touring six cities, and in August they will be in the UK covering two cities. So he will be shooting for the last few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show till around mid-June, and it will be on air till the beginning of July. After which the show will go on a short break," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. It also that The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to return with a new season either in October or in November this year. However, News18 Showsha could check for the authenticity of the report.

Last month too, reports claiming The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air soon made headlines. However, back then, the comedian reacted to the rumours and told E-Times, “We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around time time. Having said that, even that’s too far."

Besides Kapil, his comedy show also stars Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski are also part of the ongoing season. Recently, Krushna Abhishek also returned to the show as his popular character ‘Sapna’.