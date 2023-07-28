The Kardashians Season 4: Kim And Family To Return With More Drama On September 28

The Kardashians have captured the hearts and attention of audiences worldwide since the debut of their reality show nearly two decades ago. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the fourth season of The Kardashians, which promises to be even more sensational. In the exciting new teaser, the sisters reveal that the upcoming season will be filled with “more fun, more family, more pink and so much more dramas." The release date of the show was also announced.

The teaser for The Kardashians season 4 hints at intense moments between the three sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe. While specific details about the plot remain under wraps, the teaser showcases snippets of family bonding and spending quality time together along with some emotional moments.

The official synopsis read, “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

Meanwhile, the tension and conflicts between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian was the major highlight throughout the last season. Their clashes have kept audiences eager to see how their relationship will evolve in the upcoming fourth season. On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian’s storyline took an emotional turn as she welcomed Tristan Thompson and his younger brother into her home following the loss of their mother.