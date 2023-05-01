'The Kerala Story A Sangh Parivar-Sponsored Film': Muslim Youth League's PK Feroze

The upcoming Malayalam film The Kerala Story, which is set for a release on May 5, has already come under heavy criticism. The movie is reportedly about how women from Kerala were allegedly brainwashed into joining the militant agency ISIS after being shipped off to countries like Afghanistan and Syria. It claims that 32,000 women from Kerala joined IS, despite the government records showing no such information.

The release of this movie in Kerala has been opposed by political parties like the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is currently in power, the United Democratic Front (UDF), which is in opposition, and their respective youth organisations. Kerala Congress has also voiced opposition to the movie, claiming that the movie shows Islam in a bad light. Now, Muslim Youth League General Secretary PK Feroze has also objected to the film and has called the movie a propaganda film endorsed by the ‘Sangh Parivar’. He also wrote on Facebook that a case should be filed against director Sudipto Sen.

In his post, he alleged that The Kerala Story is showing that Muslims want to establish an Islamic State in Kerala. He also said that the movie depicts Hindu women being seduced by Muslim men to convert to Islam through Love Jihad and then brainwashed into terrorism. He recounted that even the Supreme Court had rejected the concept of Love Jihad.

Advertisement

“As far as we know, this is a Sanghparivar-sponsored movie to divide people in the name of religion. If so, it’s not freedom of expression or cinema. The case should be filed against the director for inciting hatred and hatred among various religious believers," PK Feroze said.

Reportedly, PK Firoze has also openly challenged the makers of the film to prove their claim that 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam and taken to Syria. He said anyone who had the evidence could submit it at the counter of the district centres of the Muslim Youth League and get Rs 1 crore as a reward.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here