The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Reveals She Was ‘Told To Get Nose Job’

Actress Adah Sharma, who has been basking in the success of her film The Kerala Story, opened up about the pressures she faced regarding her appearance in showbiz. Adah revealed that she was asked by people to “get a nice nose" to look better and get more work. However, she confidently stated that her nose is no longer a concern for others, thanks to her successful journey in the entertainment industry. The actress told Mashable that “it is too late" now as people are now used to her natural look. “People told me to get a nose job done and get a nice nose. Now after doing movies, everybody will feel my nose is good. Now it’s too late, now you can’t change," she said.

Continuing the conversation, Adah Sharma humorously mentions mosquito bites, saying, “Mosquitoes love me. If only producers and directors loved me this much." She jokingly suggests that after her role in The Kerala Story, producers and directors might start behaving like mosquitoes towards her.

The actress also discussed her past relationships, revealing an interesting aspect. She mentioned that it is she who initiates contact with her exes, as they don’t reach out to her. Adah humorously stated that “I don’t need alcohol to do these things." However, she jokingly adds that even a sip of cough syrup is enough for her to call her exes.

During an earlier interview with Rediff, Adah Sharma expressed her observations about her latest release - The Kerala Story. She spoke about meeting young girls who find the film cool and young boys who have already watched it multiple times and can even recite the dialogues and describe specific scenes.

According to Adah, “The Kerala Story is no longer just another film, it has turned into a movement."

Despite the controversies surrounding it, The Kerala Story has garnered significant attention from the audience. As per Sacnilk’s report, the film has already amassed an impressive worldwide collection of over Rs 286 crore.

Other than Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in prominent roles. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie narrates the fictional tale of a group of Hindu women from Kerala who are forced into converting to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).