The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Adah Sharma Film Enters Rs 100 Cr Club in Just 10 Days

The Kerala Story box office collection day 9: Adah Sharma’s controversial story, The Kerala Files, has now registered a spot in the Rs 100 crore club. The film, which was released amid much contorversy, achieved this feature in just 10 days. The film witnessed a massive spike on Saturday which led to the film’s milestone achievement.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 💯 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #TheKeralaStory is the fourth #Hindi film to cross ₹ 💯 cr [NBOC] in 2023…"

He noted that The Kerala Story has become the fourth film to have surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark this year. The first film this year to open the Rs 100 crore this year was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the third was Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

For the unversed, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has opened amid controversies and mixed reviews. The film has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support. It is to see if The Kerala Story can replicate The Kashmir Files’ magic at the box office. The film has been accused of propoganda.

Earlier this week, reacting to the propoganda accusations, Adah tweeted, “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real (sic)."