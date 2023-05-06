Trends :Bipasha BasuAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena Naga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Mints MASSIVE Rs 8 Cr, Will It Beat GotG Vol 3?

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Mints MASSIVE Rs 8 Cr, Will It Beat GotG Vol 3?

Box office collection: The Kerala Story has outperformed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in India as per initial box office reports.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:41 IST

Mumbai, India

The Kerala Story and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 clashed at the box office.
The Kerala Story and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 clashed at the box office.

The Kerala Story has performed better than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in India, as per reports. The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead, was released alongside James Gunn’s final ride in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has allegedly outperformed the Marvel Studios’ movie. Initial box office collection estimates reveal that The Kerala Story has collected Rs 7.5 crore whereas GotG Vol 3 has collected Rs 7 crore. However, trade expert Taran Adarsh has now revealed The Kerala Story has collected Rs 8 crores.

“#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium 🔥🔥🔥… Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he tweeted.

Advertisement

According to Sacnilk.com, The Kerala Story had an overall 28.48% Hindi occupancy. While the morning show on Friday featured an occupancy of 17.47 percent, the night show had a higher occupancy rate. Considering the Rs 7.5 crore reported collection, The Kerala Story has performed twice as better on its opening day as compared to The Kashmir Files last year.

Speaking with News18.com exclusive, trade experts said that The Kerala Story could record an impressive opening but might not sustain the momentum The Kashmir Files had. “If you look at The Kashmir Files, the film had received decent reviews, especially from the movie-going audience. The reviews for The Kerala Story are mixed so far. The Kerala Story can go The Kashmir Files way at the box office only if the moviegoers show it the same kind of support," trade expert Atul Mohan said.

For the unversed, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has opened amid controversies and mixed reviews. The film has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support. It is to see if The Kerala Story can replicate The Kashmir Files’ magic at the box office.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is expected to bring in Rs 7 crores in India. Last of the three-part franchise, the film has done good business internationally. As per a Deadline report, the film is expected to collect $110 million in its opening weekend in the US.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: May 06, 2023, 11:40 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 11:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sushmita Sen Look Ultra Stylish And Glamorous At Red Carpet Event, See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Oozes Oomph In Bold Green Bikini For Magazine Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures