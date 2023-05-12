The Kerala Story Box Office Day 7: Adah Sharma Film Creates History, Earns Rs 81.36 Cr in 1 Week

Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is going strong at the box office. The film inches close to entering the 100 crore club now. Minting over Rs 81 crores at the ticket window, the Sudipto Sen directorial has created history within its 1st week.

Taking to Twitter, trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed, “#TheKeralaStory puts up a PHENOMENAL TOTAL in Week 1… Day-wise biz - especially on weekdays - is an EYE-OPENER… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr, Wed 12 cr, Thu 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 81.36 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. BLOCKBUSTER. #Boxoffice."

He added, “#TheKeralaStory is sure to collect a much higher number in its Weekend 2 [collected ₹ 35.65 cr in Weekend 1]… Also, the film should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in #India, given the trends… Strong possibility of hitting ₹ 250 cr." The Kerala Story is surely doing impressive business at the box office.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story has been facing calls for a ban on the film. Not only has Mamata Banerjee declared a ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal, but a few multiplexes in Tamil Nadu also stopped screening The Kerala Story following protests in a few cities including Chennai. The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community.

For the unversed, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has opened amid controversies and mixed reviews. The film has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support. It is to see if The Kerala Story can replicate The Kashmir Files’ magic at the box office.

Apart from Adah Sharma, the Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Many viewers have called the film a ‘propaganda’. Recently, Adah Sharma also took to her Twitter account and gave a befitting reply to those calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie. She called her movie ‘real’ and urged everyone to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘Brides’ to know the truth.

“And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real," she wrote.