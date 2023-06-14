The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen To Next Helm Subroto Roy Biopic

If there’s one filmmaker hogging the limelight in the past month, it is Sudipto Sen who made the controversial The Kerala Story. The movie has been at the centre of controversy due to its sensitive topic of religious conversion and Love Jihad. The director, who had previously made lesser-known films like Aasma and The Last Monk, shot to fame with The Kerala Story and now it seems that his newfound fame has landed him a prestigious project.

Sudipto Sen has reportedly been roped in as director for a biographical film on Sahara chief Subroto Roy.

According to a statement from the producers, the movie, which has been titled Saharasri, would centre on Subrata Roy’s journey from being an “unknown person" to being India’s “most influential and dynamic individual." Sandeep Singh will produce the movie. Sandeep released a poster of the film on his social media handle recently. The first-look poster revealed a figure in a tuxedo holding a cheque but the face was not revealed. Hence, we do not know who will play Subroto Roy. The film will hit theatres early next year. The shooting will take place in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata and London. Reports suggest that the movie will release in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.