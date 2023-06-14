The Kerala Story Fame Adah Sharma To Play Female Superhero In Her Next

Actress Adah Sharma is basking in the success of The Kerala Story. The actress has an interesting string of projects and is now gearing up to start working soon in an international production. According to a report by IANS, she will play the role of a female superhero in the film. When the news agency contacted Adah, she confirmed the development but chose to be tight-lipped for more details.

The actress said that she has always found female superheroes very cool. “All I can say is yes I am playing one now and I can’t wait to share more stuff about it soon," she added.

Adah Sharma also said that action as a genre is something that she enjoys being a part of. The Commando 2 actress also expressed that she feels lucky that people think that she can play different characters. Adah also mentioned that she likes to try different genres and varied roles.

“After The Kerala Story, I thought this would be very different. I like to talk about a project only when I come out with a trailer for it. Until then, I’m a little superstitious. (I will share) more on this soon," she added.