‘The Kerala Story’ is a ‘Work of Art’, Says Catholic Bishops Council Amid Row over Play on Nuns

Amid the controversy over ‘The Kerala Story’, which has been banned in West Bengal while Tamil Nadu has issued a “precautionary measure", the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has said the movie is a “work of art" by the director and the scriptwriter.

KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palackappilly said the film “exposes the atrocities committed by the Islamic State. It cannot be so evaluated on the lines of communalism".

He further said, “There have been instances of women’s recruitment in the IS, trapping them in the web of love. The movie displays that and it upsets many. Nobody brands the IS as a version of Muslims/Islam… Love Jihad is a reality many cannot stomach. Forced conversion of faith after love marriage, is unacceptable.

The KCBC, the apex body of Kerala priests, had urged the LDF government of the state to ban staging the Malayalam drama, ‘Kakkukali’, alleging that it puts the Christian community in bad light. Bowing to the pressure, Alappuzha-based Neythal Nataka Sangham has decided to stop the staging of the play.

Advertisement

It said both UDF and LDF called for the banning of ‘The Kerala Story’ but their demand to ban the play has received a “cold response". “For some political parties, minority means only a particular community. It is these political parties that portray the Muslims as terrorists. The reason behind the protest against ‘The Kerala Story’ is vote-bank politics," KCBC further alleged.

A play based on a story by Malayalam writer Francis Noronha, ‘Kakkukali’ revolves around a young nun and the struggles and challenges which she comes across in a convent. Alappuzha-based Neythal Nataka Sangham gave the story a stage adaptation under the direction of Job Madathil.

According to PTI, KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis in a statement said ‘Kakkukali’ created a misunderstanding about asceticism in Christianity among other religious groups. He criticised the stand of certain mainstream political parties on the matter.

While Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has described the movie as the Sangh Parivar propaganda to polarise the state on communal lines, the state high court has refused to put a stay on the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here