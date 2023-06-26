The Kerala Story Makers Unveil Bastar Poster, Say It Is Based On A 'True Story'

Director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah, best known for their film The Kerala Story, have unveiled their upcoming film titled Bastar. The production banner, Sunshine Pictures, took to Twitter on Monday to share the news. Described as a film based on a ‘true incident,’ Bastar is scheduled to hit the screens on April 5 next year.

The caption read, “Unveiling our next Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!"

The poster of the film depicted a forest surrounded by dense smoke, signifying gunshot, a prominent red flag and a rifle. The text on the poster read, “Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm – Bastar."