The Kerala Story Sells Over 32,000 Tickets Before Release

The Kerala Story received a positive response in advanced booking despite several controversies around the film. Over 32,000 tickets were purchased at multiplex chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, reported Live Mint. Based on the advanced ticket sales, the film’s opening appears to be on track to surpass Rs 5 crores nett, with the potential to exceed that amount. The movie has ranked fifth among Hindi films in 2023 in terms of advance ticket sales, trailing behind Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Bholaa.

The film also sold more tickets than Selfiee, Shehzada, and Kuttey, suggesting a promising opening at the box office. The movie’s controversial plot has also made it a hot topic among the public and on social media. Despite facing stiff competition from Hollywood’s blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Kerala Story is expected to have a successful opening day and a great first weekend if the audience appreciates its content.

Advertisement

The Kerala Story Tickets

According to Live Mint, several shows in Delhi-NCR at PVR theatres are either almost full or filling fast on BookMyShow. The same is true for various Cinepolis and PVR theatres in Mumbai.

Even in South Indian cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, many evening shows are almost sold out. In Kochi, Kerala, many shows at Shenoys Theatre are nearly full or filling up quickly. The combined earnings are expected to exceed at least Rs 10 crore nett in India, making it a profitable Friday for the Indian exhibitors.

The cast of The Kerala Story includes Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The Kerala Story, which is helmed by Sudipto Sen known for his work on The Last Monk, has been bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Advertisement

The plot centres on Fatima Ba, a woman who converted to Islam from Hinduism, as she tells the story of her experiences. Initially, she had aspirations of becoming a nurse, but she is misguided by religious extremists and forced into becoming an ISIS terrorist.

Advertisement

A plea challenging the films’ release was filed in Supreme Court. However, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala declined to stay the release.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here