The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Apologises As Fan Claims 'Not A Single Show Available In Kolkata'

The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma has reacted to a fan’s claim that her movie is not playing “in a single" theatre in Kolkata. On May 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared a ban on The Kerala Story in the state “to avoid any incident of hatred and violence." A few weeks back, the Supreme Court lifted the state’s ban on the movie.

However, a netizen claimed on Twitter that they are ready to shell out an amount of Rs 500 to watch the film, but “not a single show is available in Kolkata." Adah Sharma has apologised to the fan for the inconvenience.

Reacting to the user’s tweet, Adah replied, “I’m really really sorry, the ban has been lifted but it’s not in our hands to screen the film."

Advertisement

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, hit theatres on May 5 amid major controversy and multiple petitions challenging its release. It revolves around a Hindu woman from Kerala who is converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).