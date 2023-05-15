The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Meets With Accident Amid Death Threats, Says 'Getting Lot of...'

The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma reportedly met with a road accident on Sunday. Soon after the news about her accident started going viral on the internet, the Bollywood actor took to her Twitter account to share an update about the same.

Adah Sharma informed fans that she was doing ‘fine’ after the accident and it was “nothing major". She tweeted, “I’m fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern."

Adah Sharma has also been getting death threats due to the ongoing controversy surrounding The Kerala Story. The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also declared a ban on The Kerala Story in the state.

Earlier, Adah Sharma thanked the audience for making The Kerala Story a blockbuster despite all the controversies surrounding the film. She tweeted, Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie getting banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched… BUT you, the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no. 1 female lead movie first week of all time!! Wowww! Audience aap Jeet Gaye. You won and now we go international." (sic)

The Kerala Story has been running exceptionally well in theatres. The film is likely to cross Rs 130 crore-mark in two weeks of its release.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). It is produced by Vipul Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.