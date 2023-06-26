The Kerala Story Struggles To Find OTT Buyers, Sudipto Sen Claims Film Industry Is 'Punishing' Them

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film, The Kerala Story, has been creating headlines ever since it hit the theatres. It revolves around the stories of Hindu women of Kerala who were allegedly converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019. It unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala, who are said to have been radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. The trailer of the film triggered protests in Kerala and some parts of the country along with some political parties calling for a ban on the screening of the film.

The film faced initial bans in West Bengal and was rejected by many theatres in Tamil Nadu. Even after its release, the makers are facing difficulties in finding a buyer for its OTT distribution. Director Sudipto Sen mentioned that they feel the industry has united against them.