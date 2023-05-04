The Kerala Story: Think of Labour of Producer And Actors, Says SC, Refuses Urgent Plea against Film's Release

The Supreme Court on Thursday once again refused to entertain a plea against the Hindi film The Kerala Story.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala stated that it would be improper for them to pass orders since the case was no longer before them.

“No we cannot, we are not seized of the case. Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared it. Kerala High Court refused to stay and we declined yesterday. Now after three steps, it is improper for us to hear this now", said the CJI.

The court also said that the labour and efforts of the producer and actors involved should be taken into account.

Advertisement

“That bench has applied its mind. Think from view of film producer, how many challenges will be face? Look at this from the point of view of film producer. Every time there is a challenge…Sometime in Kerala and then in Madras High Court," it remarked.

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter before the SC, saying that the Kerala High Court refused to constitute a bench on Thursday to hear the issue, despite the top court a day earlier allowing the petitioners to seek an urgent hearing before the scheduled date of release of the film, May 5.

Ahmadi submitted that a letter was sent to the Acting Chief Justice of the HC, who said that a bench had been constituted. However, the registry later informed the petitioners that the bench would not hold its sitting on Thursday.

Ahmadi went on to inform the top court that the Kerala HC is on summer vacation.

CJI Chandrachud, however, refused to entertain the request and asked the petitioner to move the High Court again. He also said that the HC has already passed a detailed order on May 2 to decline interim stay of the movie, in view of the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The Kerala Story is a Hindi film about a group of women from the southern state who join the international terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS).

Advertisement

The film, slated for release on Friday, has drawn criticism from several quarters. In Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress have alleged that it is a propaganda movie promoting a fake narrative and an agenda of right-wing groups.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here