The Kerala Story Is FINALLY Set to Release In UK; Adah Sharma, Director Say 'Terrorism Lost'

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, is all set to release in the UK days after its screenings got cancelled despite having nearly houseful shows. The Kerala Story had suffered a big setback in the UK after it failed to receive certification from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) in time for its scheduled release on May 12.

Taking to Twitter, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen informed the audience that his Indian blockbuster is ready to release in the UK. He tweeted, “Congratulations #GreatBritain. You won. Terrorism lost. Shall wait for your reaction. Oh… now British people shall watch the biggest revolution against terror… #TheKeralaStory."

Adah Sharma retweeted Sen’s post and wrote: “Congrats all of you! See you in the UK #TheKeralaStory."

The UK distributor of The Kerala Story, 24 SEVEN FLIX4U, was reportedly forced to request all the theatre owners to cancel the film’s shows after it was discovered that releasing a movie in the UK without classification was illegal.

The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also declared a ban on The Kerala Story in the state.

Earlier, Adah Sharma thanked the audience for making The Kerala Story a blockbuster despite all the controversies surrounding the film. She tweeted, Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie getting banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched… BUT you, the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no. 1 female lead movie first week of all time!! Wowww! Audience aap Jeet Gaye. You won and now we go international." (sic)

The Kerala Story has been running exceptionally well in theatres. The film is likely to cross Rs 150 crore-mark in India today.