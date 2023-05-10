The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma Says 'Terrorism is Dangerous But Someone Had To Tell This Story'

The Kerala Story has been ruling headlines for several reasons ever since its release. Amid all this, the film’s lead actress, Adah Sharma was recently asked if she had any reservations about accepting such a controversial role. She mentioned that terrorism is dangerous and added that someone had to tell this story at least.

“From the start, the first day I was narrated this story, to me reading it and the process of shooting the film were always about a naive girl who gets embroiled into the ISIS nexus. Terrorism is dangerous. But someone had to tell this story," Adah told E-Times.

Asked if she was also ‘deeply scarred’ by her role in the movie, Adah added, “Playing Shalini Unnikrishnan has physically and emotionally scarred me. These are scars to the depths of my soul. Scars that won’t be healed in a lifetime."

Advertisement

Adah’s comments come at a time when The Kerala Story has undoubtedly become one of the most controversial movies of the year so far. The film has been banned in West Bengal whereas it has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Last week, Adah Sharma also gave a befitting reply to those calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie. “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real (sic)," she Tweeted.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead and revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Produced by Vipul Shah, the film earned Rs 7.5 crore on its opening day at the box office. It is now inching close to Rs 50 crore mark.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here