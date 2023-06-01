The Kerala Story's Phenomenal Run Continues, To Soon Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark At Box Office

The Kerala Story continues to rule the box office with a strong performance on Tuesday, earning an additional 1.80 crore, following its Monday collection of 1.85 crore. The positive trend is likely to continue even on Thursday and will bring the film’s fourth-week earnings to an impressive Rs 17-18 crore.

The Vipul Shah-produced film has achieved remarkable success, collecting a total of Rs 228.62 crore. Given the current momentum of the Adah Sharma-starrer, there is now a possibility, with some additional effort, that it could surpass the 250 crore milestone.

Featuring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, The Kerala Story was initially presented as a narrative about over 32,000 Kerala women who were purportedly influenced by Islamic fundamentalists. However, following online protests claiming that the filmmakers were spreading misinformation, the figure was revised to three.

The Kerala Story has emerged as the second-highest opening film of 2023, a notable achievement. The top spot was claimed earlier this year by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which set new records at the box office. Since then, no other Bollywood movie has managed to surpass the 200 crore mark domestically until The Kerala Story arrived. Furthermore, the film has surpassed the box office performances of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.