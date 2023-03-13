The Little Mermaid Trailer Out: Halle Bailey's Ariel Takes Us To Her Humongous Underwater Kingdom

The much-awaited trailer of Disney’s The Little Mermaid was finally unveiled during the live broadcast of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. The video gives fans a quick glimpse of the live-action version of one of Disney’s iconic princesses, the mermaid Ariel (Played by Halle Bailey) and the villainous sea witch Ursula. The Little Mermaid’s trailer opens with a harrowing storm scene that throws Prince Eric’s (Played by Jonah Hauer-King) cruise smashing into a sea rock. Everyone onboard is commanded to abandon the ship and save their lives including Eric.

As he drowns in the water, the human prince is found and saved by a sea-dwindling mermaid princess Ariel. It sets a motion of infatuation in Ariel’s mind not only for the land-dwelling prince but also for the human world. However, her dreams are crushed by the entrance of Ariel’s father, King Triton (Played by Javier Bardem) of the underwater kingdom Atlantica. He orders her to forget all the hopes of bonding with humans all while Bailey’s version of ‘Part of Your World’ crescendos in the background.

Poor Ariel who isn’t ready to accept her father’s orders falls into the trickery of the heinous sea witch Ursula who ignited her hopes back again. “You cannot live in that world unless you become a human yourself,” says Ursula. To this Ariel ask, “Is that even possible?” The duo then strike a shady deal of swapping Ariel’s mermaid fishtail with human legs as Ursula reassures her “It’s what I live for.” Thus begins the Disney princess’ adventurous exploits above the surface of the water including her iconic hair flip scene and romantic kiss with the love of her life. Watch the trailer of the live-action movie below:

This comes just days after the studio revealed a dreamy poster of Halle Bailey being perched on the edge of a rock in her mermaid avatar. With the rock suspended half afloat above water, Ariel is lost in her thoughts as the aurora sky lights up in the background. Check out her latest poster here:

Directed by Rob Marshall, the live-action film is all set to reimagine the plot of the 1989 animated musical fantasy of the same name. The Little Mermaid is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26.

