The Little Mermaid's Dreamy Poster Out, Makers To Unveil Trailer At Oscars

Disney unveiled a brand new poster of its upcoming live-action remake The Little Mermaid on Thursday, March 9. Along with the posters, comes an exciting update about the release date of the film’s full official trailer. It is going to premiere at the prestigious 95th Academy Award on Sunday, March 12.

Meanwhile, the new poster has undoubtedly left Disney fans utterly excited. In the dreamy poster, Halle Bailey’s Ariel can be seen perched on the edge of the rock that’s afloat mid-water. With the aurora sky accentuating the backdrop, the mermaid appears to be lost in deep thoughts seemingly what life could be outside the surface of the sea.

While sharing the new poster, Walk Disney stated, “Check out the new poster for Disney’s The Little Mermaid and see the official trailer debut during the Oscars." Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

The poster has been widely appreciated by thousands of Disney fans, who also revealed they are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie in the comment section of the post.

The poster comes almost a month after Disney unveiled the film’s official teaser that saw Halle Bailey’s mermaid merrily swimming through her underwater kingdom. As the melodious track Part of World plays in the background, the teaser showcased glimpses of Ariel’s friendly camaraderie with aquatic creatures. But then in a spine-chilling moment enters the sea witch Ursula, whose evil laugh is enough to indicate she’s up to no good. At one point, the makers also teased Ariel’s platonic love story with Prince Eric, in a passionate lip-locking moment. Catch a glimpse of the teaser below:

Advertisement

The short teaser was shared just to brace fans for the real deal which is set to be showcased during Oscars 2023. The live-action film reimagines the original plot of the 1989 film that retells how Princess mermaid Ariel of the underwater kingdom Atlantica dreams of stepping outside in the land above water. She saves a human prince from a dangerous shipwreck and eventually falls head over heels for him. However, their fairytale romance is ruined by the nefarious sea witch Ursula. The Little Mermaid hits the big screens on May 26.

Read all the Latest Movies News here