The Love Story Of Jal Malhar Fame Surabhi Hande

Marathi actress Surabhi Hande has been a fan favourite since her days on the popular TV show Jai Malhar. She played the character of Mhalsa Devi in the serial and was much appreciated for her performance. Currently, the actress hasn’t been working in the television world and focuses more on her personal life.

Surabhi got married to her long-time boyfriend, Durgesh Kulkarni, in 2019. In an interview, she revealed that Durgesh had been her family friend for a long time. She also added that they have been dating each other for the past 11 years, and after setting their respective careers, the couple decided to get married. According to reports, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dhepe Wada, Pune.

Even though the actress has not been very active in her acting career, she keeps her fans updated about her life through social media. Recently, she posted a picture with Durgesh on his birthday. The couple was seen casually sitting on the sofa. She captioned the picture, “Happpppyyyyy birthday Kulkarni", and tagged her husband in the picture. Many of her fans wished Durgesh in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Both looking beautiful, Happy Birthday".

Earlier, she had also posted some pictures from the Sanskriti Kala Darpan 2023. She was seen in a black, elegant dress posing for the cameras. The fans were delighted to see their favourite actress in a beautiful look. Many of them commented on the pictures. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful Ma’am", while another commented, “Mhalsa".

On the work front, Surabhi was last seen in the 2021 mythological serial Gatha Navnathanchi. She played the character of Saptashrungi Devi in the show. Apart from that, she has also acted in films. She made her debut in Aga Bai Archeyaa 2 and played the role of young Shubhangi. She also played a lead role in Bhootatlela in 2020.