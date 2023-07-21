The Marvels Trailer: Brie Larson Is Back As Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris-Iman Vellani Join Her Too

Actor Brie Larson made her Marvel debut in 2019 in Captain Marvel as the superhero of the same name. Her character, Carol Danvers, is one of the most powerful superheroes in the franchise. The film laid the groundwork for superheroes like Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau to shape their story arcs till the three women would unite in the much-awaited film, The Marvels.

Marvel Studios recently dropped the film’s trailer and it promises that The Marvels will be a treat for action lovers. The film will be released in India on Diwali this year. Releasing the trailer, a statement from the makers read, “For the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a powerful trio of fierce superheroes unite to unleash havoc upon deadly forces of evil to give fans a blockbuster cinematic adventure!"

“This Diwali, it’s time to go Higher, Further, Faster and Together as the much-awaited trailer of Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS is here, promising intense action, adventure and FULL-ON Family Entertainment this festive season," the statement added.

Advertisement

In addition to Brie Larson playing Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani will be back on screen playing Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan respectively. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Marvel Studios’ regular, Kevin Feige has produced the film and Nia DaCosta has helmed it as the director.

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan was last seen in Ms. Marvel’s post-credits scene. She was warped to another location from her bedroom after her golden bangle started glowing mysteriously. Carol Danvers appeared a few seconds later, looking confused to find herself in a bedroom full of her posters. The Film will see Kamala finally meeting her idol, Captain Marvel.