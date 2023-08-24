Trends :Dream Girl 2Gadar 2 Box OfficeSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
'The Movie Has All Elements Of Commercial Entertainer': Producer Sophia Paul On RDX's Box Office Potential

RDX is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekenblockbuster.
The film revolves around the lives of three youngsters, Robert, Doney and Xavier who have a knack for getting into fights at the most inopportune moments.

Kerala’s vibrant Onam celebrations, which commenced on August 20, are in full swing, fascinating the state with their fervour. The 10-day-long extravaganza is set to conclude on Tuesday, August 29. As the festive aura envelops the region, cinephiles are also gearing up for an exciting weekend with a lineup of promising films scheduled for release. Among them, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier stands out, poised to grace the silver screen on Friday, August 25.

Produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekenblockbuster, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier holds a special significance for the producer. Sophia Paul revealed that her desire to present a commercial entertainer was born out of the postponement of Minnal Murali due to the pandemic. Speaking with Cue Studios, she expressed her aspiration to create a cinematic experience that draws audiences back to theatres. Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph, was originally crafted for a theatrical release but was rerouted to an OTT platform due to the pandemic. The unexpected shift prompted Sophia Paul’s determination to bring forth a cinematic spectacle that embraces the quintessence of commercial cinema.

    • Debutant director Nahas Hidayath’s RDX: Robert Dony Xavier takes centre stage, weaving the narrative around three spirited youngsters: Robert, Doney, and Xavier. United by their tendency for unexpected clashes, their paths cross once more when a personal issue arises, prompting them to face their history. The movie showcases a talented ensemble, with Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese, and Shane Nigam taking on the lead roles.

    While the pandemic disrupted the trajectory of Minnal Murali, which eventually found its well-deserved acclaim on Netflix in December 2021, RDX offers a fresh opportunity for cinephiles to immerse themselves in a captivating cinematic journey. The film, characterised by its blend of entertainment elements, holds promise to captivate audiences and reignite the spirit of shared theatre experiences.

