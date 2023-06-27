The Night Manager Director Sandeep Modi Lauds Anil Kapoor, Calls Him 'Hungry For Performance'

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of The Night Manager 2. The show that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, is directed by Sandeep Modi. Days before the show’s release, Modi talked about Anil Kapoor at length and appreciated his hard work and dedication.

Sandeep Modi called Anil Kapoor ‘director’s actor’ and told India.com, “He can tell me while reading a script, ‘Sandeep, the scenes are going to give us a tough time.’ His experience and knowledge of conserving energy and determining the right time to shoot with everyone were invaluable. It was a tremendous learning experience for everyone involved, not just me. Anil Kapoor is like a film school in himself."

The Night Manager director further called Anil Kapoor ‘hungry for performance’ and added, “He is like a kid who just wants to get better and better. That’s a quality I want to take away after so many years of being in front of the camera. If an actor is so keen to prove himself, it tells you how dedicated an actor he is."