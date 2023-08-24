'The Story Theme Intrigued Me The Most': South Actor Varun Tej On His Next Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Mega Prince Varun Tej is all set for his upcoming cinematic offering Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Collaborating with director Praveen Sattaru for an action-packed thriller titled “Gandeevadhari Arjuna," the actor is poised to captivate audiences once again. The film, produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Creations, is slated to hit theaters on August 25, 2023. In a recent media interaction, Varun Tej shed light on his upcoming venture and the factors that led him to embark on this new cinematic journey.

Having witnessed Praveen Sattaru’s previous works such as Chandamama Kathalu and PSV Garuda Vega, Varun Tej delved into the motivation behind his choice to collaborate with the director. During the shooting of Ghani, the actor recounted how Praveen Sattaru shared his plans for an adrenaline-fueled project. Reflecting on the experience, Varun Tej revealed, “He later narrated the story to me. Apart from the action aspect, what intrigued me the most was the story’s theme." The actor further conveyed that the theme of the film, a unique exploration in Telugu cinema, resonated deeply with him. Enthralled by the narrative, Varun Tej swiftly accepted the opportunity to be a part of it.