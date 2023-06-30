The Tragic Tale Of Bollywood's Father-Son Duo Of Yusuf Khan And Faraz Khan

The year 1977 witnessed the release of the Bollywood superhit film Amar Akbar Anthony starring Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor. The stars who worked in this film are still remembered by fans today. Along with the film’s storyline, the songs of the movie were also well-received by the audience. If there was one thing that became the most popular in this film directed by Manmohan Desai, it was actress Parveen Babi’s bodyguard character named Zebisko. The negative character of Zebisko was played by actor Yusuf Khan.

After playing Zebisko in Amar Akbar Anthony, Yusuf Khan became quite popular. Yusuf Khan blighted Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor. He gained a lot of attention because of his muscular body. He was in a lot of demand after this movie, albeit, always for side roles or negative roles. It was not that he didn’t get the opportunity to play positive or lead roles in movies, but often someone else would replace him.

Yusuf Khan was born on 1 May 1940 in Egypt. He entered the Bollywood film industry with his first movie Jungle Ki Haseena. Although this movie was not that special, Yusuf Khan was successful in establishing his identity. In 1972, he received recognition through Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Bombay To Goa. After this movie, he worked on several other films. People remember Yusuf for his brilliant acting in movies like Karz, Naseeb, Parvarish, Don, and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.

Yusuf died on the sets of a movie in Hyderabad in 1985. He fell unconscious on the set and was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The reason for his death was said to be a brain haemorrhage. He was merely 45 years old at that time.